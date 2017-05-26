St. Charles County shipping out personal property assessments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - St. Charles County is going the extra step to help residents prepare to pay bills. The office of St. Charles County Assessor Scott Shipman wants to make sure their residents understand notices they just sent out to the public.

“Annually, on personal property, we like to make sure we alert citizen of any value change on personal property,” Shipman said.

That means if someone has added a vehicle or changed something with their "account value" with any increase then the assessor’s office notifies them. Shipman said some residents have been confusing these notices with the recent tax assessments sent out.

While it appears confusing, Shipman said tax reassessment notifications were sent out six weeks ago for any change in property value. Personal property tax notifications were sent only recently.

“We notify them so they have reference to that when the bill comes out,” Shipman said.

If this sounds a bit strange, it’s because St. Charles County is the only county in the state that reminds taxpayers of bills.

“It’s just a way to be open and transparent to citizens and taxpayers,” Shipman said.

Shipman added that his office is not a revenue generating office; his staff simply applies the value of the market.