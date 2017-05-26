Gas station shootout in north St. Louis sends bystanders scrambling for cover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A shootout Friday in broad daylight; a bullet struck one innocent person while gunshots come close to killing two city forestry workers.

Both workers were sent home for the day after the incident. Their boss said they were crying and emotionally upset. Police said one bullet went screaming past the ear of one of the forestry employees.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. just north of Interstate 70 and Goodfellow.

“I heard shots went off, I looked behind me, I saw a guy running from the gas station. Lot of shots back at the gas station,” said Delvin Brown, a bystander.

Police said a couple of suspect cars pulled up in the BP gas station and a couple more were on the side street when the shootout began. A person in a phone store next door was grazed by a bullet; he apparently was not seriously hurt.

“I heard a couple bullets whiz past me and I heard a car next to me get hit,” Brown said.

Other people came close to being killed. Two female forestry workers were sitting in a forestry truck when a bullet blasted through the back window and out the windshield. It’s believed had the one worker not ducked, she could have easily suffered a head wound.

“People don’t know better, know what I’m saying?” said Corey Hodges, who lives in the area. “They ain’t got nobody to tell them right from wrong.”

Several evidence markers were placed all around the ground. A large area was cordoned off with crime scene tape. People said this scene is all too common in this area.

“Take care of the poverty, give people jobs, give them a reason not to be out here killing each other,” Brown said.

Forestry officials said when the two gas company workers were killed earlier this year, a forestry worker was down the street at the time and heard the gunshots.