Bladder cancer research examines new approaches to treatment

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – It is estimated bladder cancer will claim almost 17,000 lives this year. But a dedicated researcher is actively looking for ways to carry healing medication to the cancer cell. His research targets bladder cancer and its progression. That knowledge can influence treatment.

Dr. Vivek Arora is investigating the role played by a family of proteins called nuclear receptors in driving bladder cancer development and progression. These studies will provide insights into the fundamental basis of bladder cancer, while validating potential drug targets. Nuclear receptors are particularly attractive drug targets because they are highly amenable to modulation with drugs. He hopes to pave the way for the development of drugs to effectively target nuclear receptors in bladder cancer. Dr. Arora works under the mentorship of Lee Ratner, MD, PhD, at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

If you want to learn more about the bladder cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center, click the links within this story.