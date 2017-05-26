× Belleville woman charged in DUI crash that claimed husband’s life

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL (KPLR) – The St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 32-year-old Belleville woman who tested positive for DUI after being involved in a single-vehicle accident that took the life of her husband.

According to Trooper Calvin Dye Jr., Illinois State Police, the accident occurred April 30 on old US Route 50 in rural St. Clair County.

Prosecutors allege the defendant, Jennifer Sawyer, was behind the wheel of a 2010 GMC Acadia traveling westbound on Route 50 when she lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway, and overturned in a ditch.

Sawyer’s husband, Ernest Sawyer, was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a local hospital. Three minors were also in the Acadia. They had to be transported to local hospitals for undisclosed injuries.

Sawyer was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in a death, one count of reckless vehicular homicide, and three counts of aggravated DUI resulting in injury to a minor.

Sawyer remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on a $200,000 bond.