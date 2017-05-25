Woman dead, man injured in north St. Louis shooting; suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BADEN, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot in the head Thursday in north St. Louis. It happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block Canaan Avenue in Baden.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman was pronounced dead and the man is in critical and unstable condition.

The male victim, a man in his 50s, called for a burned out street light to be replaced in an alley. An Ameren sub-contractor came to fill the order. He was in the alley with the utility worker, showing him the light, when the suspect shot at the light. At that point, the suspect shot the male victim in the head.

The utility worker ran to his truck and drove away. The suspect found him, confronted him and took his phone.

Police are searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in a blue mid 90s pickup truck with a camper shelf.

At some point the woman was shot in the head. She is related to the male victim.

Police believe the suspect and the male victim know one another.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.