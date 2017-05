Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI)-Undercover officers found a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Ferguson. It was apparently taken at gunpoint.

It was discovered around 2 a.m. near Canfield Drive and Caddiefield Road.

Investigators believe the car was taken during a carjacking in downtown St. Louis. There is no word on when that incident happened.

Police are still looking for the suspects.