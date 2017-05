Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Firefighters and a HAZMAT crew responded to a fire on the Saint Louis University north campus.

The fire started on the third floor of Macelwane Hall, located in the 3500 block of Laclede Avenue.

The third floor is made up of office space and a neuroscience lab. No one was on the floor at the time of the fire.

However, chemicals in the floor below that could pose a risk, so firefighters have taken added precautions.

Firefighters will have to undergo a decontamination process once the fire is extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.