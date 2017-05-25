× Police: Killings in St. Louis city and county are connected

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Investigators in both St. Louis city and county say the same suspect is responsible for a pair of murders Thursday morning.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block Canaan Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. In that case, a 52-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were shot. The woman, identified as Keiva Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene and the man rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the male victim had called for a burned out street light in an alley to be replaced. The suspect shot the male victim while he was talking with a utility worker. The female victim was shot and killed a short time later.

The suspect, who was later identified as 36-year-old Casey Lowery, fled the scene in a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado, grey/blue in color, with Missouri license plates 3FT420.

The next shooting took place at the Conoco gas station in the 3600 block of Dunn Road in north St. Louis County. Authorities said Lowery opened fire at victims while they were in the parking lot. Both the suspect and victim drove away from the scene. The victim went to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lowery with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the gas station killing.

Lowery still remains at-large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. He was last seen in the area of New Haven, Missouri. Police released a pair of images of Lowery’s vehicle: