Mizzou Beta Theta Pi members raise money for fraternity house workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO (KPLR) – Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State received national headlines for a deadly hazing incident in February. But in Columbia, the Mizzou chapter is getting positive press for helping change some lives.

Beta Theta Pi at Mizzou is all about family. So when Scott Young, the Beta Theta Pi house cook, received bad news about his wife, the young men jumped into action.

“What they did was raise $10,000 for me and my wife. She had pancreatic cancer. By the grace of God, they helped me out,” he said.

Young said his wife is almost fully recovered and the money raised made it possible for him to make daily trips back and forth from St. Louis and help pay off of some of the medical debt.

“Our president, Jack Schimpf, said we need to help these guys. Up to us to raise a little money and chip in a few bucks,” said Jackson Brauer, a Mizzou senior and Beta Theta Pi member. “Everyone put money in because we have each others’ backs.”

Two weeks ago, when the house dishwasher’s daughter was found murdered in St. Louis, the group came up with $1,300 to help with the funeral and other costs.

“We just felt like we needed to help out,” said Gunnar Koenig, a sophomore Beta member. “It was just guys in the house that came up with the money. We didn’t reach out to community, just active members.”

And if you think these kids have big bank accounts, think again.

“We're struggling as much as any other college student,” Koenig said. “We just felt it was a bigger purpose to help out.”