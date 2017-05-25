× Child endangerment charges for St. Charles mother in meth case

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a woman for allegedly manufacturing methamphetamine in her home while her eight-year-old was present.

According to court documents, a source tipped St. Charles police earlier this week that Shelby Boschert was involved in making meth at her residence in the 100 block of Lorenzo Court.

On May 23, detectives began conducting surveillance of the home. Boschert drove to a Walgreens in Bridgeton that day and purchased lithium batteries, a component used in making methamphetamine. While in the store, police ran Boschert’s name in the National Precursor Log Exchange and learned she’d been purchasing pseudoephedrine regularly since January 2017.

After leaving the store, Boschert drove to another Walgreens location, this one in St. Charles. Another passenger in the vehicle got out and purchased instant cold packs, which contain ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in manufacturing meth. Boschert then left the store and returned to her home. Detectives observed a child go in the home with Boschert.

Two hours after Boschert went insidethe home, detectives went to the residence and obtained written consent to search the home from two adult occupants.

Detectives found several meth-making components, as well as finished methamphetamine and meth residue. Police said Boschert’s daughter was in the home and there was no effort made to keep the child sequestered from those components.

Prosecutors said Boschert admitted to detectives that she had been purchasing pseudoephedrine regularly for the express purpose of making methamphetamine in her home.

Boschert was charged with manufacture of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities did not specify if the other adult in the home was charged.