Armed gas station robbery caught on camera

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – An armed robbery of a gas station is caught on camera and police need your help to find the suspect.

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station at Natural Bridge and Jennings Station roads in north St. Louis County.

The man pulls out a handgun and points it at the cashier. He ultimately takes off with about $300 in cash.

“We have some great (surveillance) footage. He wasn’t covering his face, so we have a great picture of him,” said Captain Clay Farmer, North County Police Cooperative. “Our detectives are all over this. We believe he lives in the neighborhood and hopefully close this (case) pretty quick.”

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-428-7373.