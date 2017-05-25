1 dead after shooting near St. Louis County gas station

ST. LOUIS, MO- Police are investigating after a man was shot, killed near a gas station in north St. Louis County. The incident happened at Conoco in the 3600 block of Dunn Road.

Authorities say suspects, from an unknown vehicle, shot at the victims vehicle while they were on the parking lot. Both vehicles drove off.

The victim’s vehicle drove to a nearby hospital, where one adult male died from his injuries.

A description of the suspect vehicle is not available. It’s also unclear how many occupants were involved.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

The victim will be identified once next of kin is notified.