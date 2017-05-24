MoDOT to close Big Bend at I-270 for three months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI)-Missouri Department of Transportation is closing the Big Bend Bridge over Interstate 270 Wednesday (May 25) at 5 a.m. The bridge will be closed for three months while crews remove and replace the bridge deck.

At times, MODOT may close up to three lanes under the bridge on I-270 in both directions. Those closures would be done between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers will be able to use the ramp from the east side of the bridge to access northbound I-270 and the ramp from southbound I-270 to the west side of the bridge. Drivers will need to find alternate routes to get from one side of the bridge to the other.

MODOT expects to have the Big Bend Bridge open again before school starts in August.