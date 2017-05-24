Lane closures May 24-25 on WB I-270 Mississippi River Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Drivers who use the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River will face a lane closure today and tomorrow. The four-lane bridge has two lanes in each direction.

For several hours today and tomorrow, IDOT will close the right westbound lane to traffic. On both days, the closure doesn`t start until after the main morning commute is over, which can help reduce the potential traffic impact.

Today, the westbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. until noon. On May 25, the same right westbound lane is scheduled to be shut down from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

IDOT says the lane closure on both days is needed so workers can do bridge deck patching. Officials are expecting significant traffic delays and are encouraging drivers to consider alternate routes.

Authorities are also urging drivers to reduce their speeds and of course use additional caution when going through the work zone area.