Landslide in Fenton subdivision has residents asking, ‘who will fix this?’

FENTON, MO (KPLR) – A major landslide in Fenton still has homeowners searching for answers. The landslide happened a month ago and a meeting Tuesday night didn't ease homeowners’ concerns.

Winter Valley subdivision homeowners association held a meeting Tuesday to talk about how to fix the landslide caused by torrential downpours and how much it would cost. Some of the 100 residents at the meeting said they were not satisfied with what they heard for a long-term solution; but short-term, the association has hired a contractor to stop the slide.

Heavy equipment is moving dirt and improving draining to stop the sliding of a large hill. “Slope Slip,” as it is called by the homeowners association, already has caused serious damage to the property of one homeowner at the bottom of the hill.

“Concerned that the whole hill is going to slide into the house and we’re going to slide across the street,” said Sandy Brohammer, who has lost the pool, sidewalk, and fence in her backyard. “Our insurance says no they don’t cover landslides.”

At the top of the hill, one family was told to vacate Saturday by the fire district. Their deck and retaining wall were damaged and a crack has developed in the foundation. The Seiss family is moving back in temporarily because they've been told the home itself is stable.

“Missouri Bolder is working from 6 a.m. until 11 at night with flood lights on and everything, they are doing their darnedest to try to fix this situation, but every time it rains we just sit and pray and wonder,” said homeowner Julie Seiss.

The slide is on common ground owned by the homeowners association; so far, no assistance from local government because it’s private property. Residents said this was at least the third landslide or slope slip in the subdivision since it was built about 20 years ago.

“Is it the developer, is it the engineers, is it Jefferson County?” said resident Patrick Sieben. “All these people approved the project and said it was okay to build a project the way they did. And obviously it’s failed numerous times.”

Homeowners said there will likely be legal action to determine who is responsible. Repair work could take months.