Father turns son in after discovering bomb-making materials

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – An O’Fallon teenager has been charged with making bombs in the basement of his St. Charles County home after his father turned him in.

Tristan Blasius, 17, is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. When his father discovered weapons and homemade explosives in the basement of the family’s home on Golden Orchard Drive, he contacted authorities.

Police said Blasius had possession of many weapons, including knives, knuckles, firearms, ammunition, and materials to manufacture homemade explosives.

The St. Charles County Bomb Squad was called to the scene. Their experts examined devices and determined some of them to be functional. They said they were “designed to throw fragmentation.”

Court documents revealed Blasius had an old peanut butter jar filled with fertilizer that he tried to detonate, but it failed.

Detectives also said Blasius admitted to stealing all the firearms from people’s homes in the area.

No word in court papers as to what he may have planned to do with the homemade bombs and weapons.