Beyonce wears another St. Louis-area designer in pregnancy pictures

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Beyonce broke the internet in February when she announced her pregnancy with twins in a social media post wearing a St. Louis-based design. Now she's done it again, choosing another St. Louis-based designer to wear in her baby shower pictures.

"We wanted to make sure that it wasn't competing with the bump because we knew that she was wearing her stomach exposed," said Rueben Reuel, found of Demestik founder. "So we tried to make it fun, colorful, whimsical, just like her personality; just like how she looked."

Reuel got a call from Beyonce's stylist and went right to work.

"Cutting and sewing took place in a very short amount of time and also we shipped it in a very short amount of time," Reuel said. "We shipped it overnight to make sure that she had it on time. It wasn't a very long process, but it was a very strategic process."

A process that would prove to pay off in the long run.

"It was still a shock to see it in person," Reuel said. "I mean, I screamed when I saw the picture on Instagram. But it's always a good feeling to have a customer come back."

Reuel is a member of the inaugural class of the St. Louis Fashion Incubator. Housed along Washington Avenue in the old garment district, the incubator aims to bring fashion back to St. Louis. It's what brought Reuel to St. Louis after working in New York for almost a decade.

"I knew that this was the perfect move for my business," Reuel said. "I love their mission to rebuild the garment district, which was a booming garment district back in the day and to bring manufacturing from heavy over-saturated cities to a more subdued, local manufacturing space in STL."

This isn't the first time in her pregnancy that Beyonce has chosen a St. Louis area designer. When announcing her pregnancy in February, she chose to wear lingerie designed by Liviara USA, based in St. Charles. As her third trimester comes to an end, she's done it again, taking St. Louis fashionistas along for the ride.

"I call this moment a very iconic moment," said Reuel. "I am a part of the birth of her children. I don't say that she's just wearing it, her kids are also wearing it, so that's a huge deal for me."