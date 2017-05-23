Wentzville VFW hosts cross country motorcycle trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO (KPLR) - Hundreds of motorcycle riders were in Wentzville this morning as they make their annual cross country trek to Washington, D.C. for the Memorial Day weekend.

About 400 motorcyclists converged in downtown Wentzville this morning for a special ceremony at a very meaningful memorial.

Wentzville is home to the nation's first Vietnam War Memorial and it means a lot to the many veterans taking part in this annual ride. The motorcyclists arrived in Wentzville yesterday, spent the night there and came out for the ceremony this morning before riding on.

This was all part of the 29th annual ‘Run For The Wall.’ It's a cross country motorcycle ride that starts in Ontario, California and ends in Washington, D.C.

It started in California last week and the riders are scheduled to get into D.C. this Friday afternoon. The ride has stopped in Wentzville every year.

VFW Post 5327 on Route Z in Wentzville hosts the riders when they are in town. The riders and many local residents came to the ceremony this morning to be together at the memorial—the group took a mass picture before heading out. Organizers say they do the ride to honor all veterans especially those who never came home and who can`t do it themselves.

Before leaving St. Louis, the riders also visited patients at Jefferson Barrack.

This is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam Memorial in Wentzville. Close to $80,000 in renovations have been done to the Memorial recently to make sure it lasts for years to come and hosts many more ceremonies like the one this morning. That work included lighting, seating, decorative rock, landscaping and an American with Disabiltes Act ramp.

The ribbon cutting for the renovations was held last week.