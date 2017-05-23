Terror attacks can lead to fear, anxiety even many miles away

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Terror attacks like the one in Manchester, England not only capture the world's attention but they also can cause trauma for those thousands of miles away. Lisa Paschke, a licensed clinical social worker and certified employee assistance professional for Personal Assistance Services, discussed ways those who are saddened and scared or feel unsafe and anxious can cope and focus on life moving forward. Paschke says that acknowledging those emotions is important as is discussing them, especially with children.

Among other services, Personal Assistance Services offers on-site support following disruptive events at the workplace.

