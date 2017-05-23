Plans to rehab the old St. Louis Armory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Built in 1938, the basement of the old National Guard Armory and about to find a surprise.

“(The) pool is original to the building,” said Megan Ridgeway, principal at St. Louis-based design firm Arcturis. “So the Armory is built in the late 30s and it’s been here ever since. What’s pretty amazing about Greenstreet and the Arcturis vision for the renewal of this building is that the pool will be preserved.”

Ridgeway gave Fox 2 News an inside look at the old National Guard Armory next to Interstate 64 in Midtown.

“The Armory itself is going to be next generation office space. We have an opportunity to bring in some creative users,” says Liz Austin, Greenstreet St. Louis VP Marketing. “We’re thinking three tenants.”

The $83 million project looks to combine private and public money to make the rehab a reality and find collaborative innovation in an ever growing Midtown area.

“I feel like the Armory district is that missing link between what’s going on with Cortex, the Foundry, and Grand, and SLU, and we’re right in the middle and we’re working with all these great partners to make this a regional effort,” Austin said.

“From Brownfield tax credits, to historic tax credits, to new market tax credits, just all the paperwork and regulations that come with that,” Ridgeway said. “So in a nutshell, that’s what I look at this project as – an immense feat at problem solving.”

The mixed use office space expects to begin work later this year.