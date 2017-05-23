More fake support dogs traveling on airplanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The summer travel season is kicking off this weekend and chances are you will see someone flying with a dog. More and more people are pretending to have service and emotional support dogs just to fly free with their animal.

Airlines and disabled rights advocates have been meeting in Washington to find a way to crack down on fake support dogs. Champ Assistance Dogs says fake support dogs put people with actual disabilities at risk.

Southwest Airlines requires documentation that is no more than a year old, on letterhead from a mental health professional who is treating the passenger's mental health-related disability. But travelers are going online and buying vests and certificates that make it appear their dogs is certified and trained.

