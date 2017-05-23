More fake support dogs traveling on airplanes

Airlines and disabled rights advocates have been meeting in Washington to find a way to crack down on fake support dogs. Champ Assistance Dogs says fake support dogs put people with actual disabilities at risk.
Southwest Airlines requires documentation that is no more than a year old, on letterhead from a mental health professional who is treating the passenger's mental health-related disability. But travelers are going online and buying vests and certificates that make it appear their dogs is certified and trained.
