Local venues taking note of security following Manchester bombing

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Following Monday’s terror attack at a Manchester, England concert, a few of the concert venues in the St. Louis area, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and The Pageant, said they won’t change their security protocol from what they’re currently doing, but were always looking to improve if possible.

What happened in Manchester, England can happen anywhere, but Captain Scott Will of the Maryland Heights Police Department feels like the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is as secure as a venue can be.

“If anyone has been to a concert, they know they are searched, pockets searched, bags searched. Maryland Heights police help secure the venue with the facility’s security,” Will said. “They also have other security measures that people don’t know about.”

Captain Will said if anyone wanted to be a suicide bomber and blow up an area outside of a venue, it would be difficult to stop.

“We will look at England and what happened, and these other incidents around the country and world, to see what we can take from that and add to our security,” Will said.

At The Pageant venue, managing partner Patrick Hagin said people can feel very safe coming into their club.

“As far as the club world goes, I think we've always done more than anyone else,” Hagin said.

They start with a line and then use a wand metal detector, just like Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, followed by a bag search; under no circumstances are backpacks allowed.

“We take it seriously. We started ramping it up after 9-11. That was one year after we opened,” Hagin said.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater gets daily briefings from their intelligence partners so that they’re up to speed on the kinds of things that can happen.

“I think the amphitheater and other places in town do a good job screening people for these types of incidents,” Will said.