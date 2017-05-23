Giving voice, opportunity to would-be minority filmmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Do you want to become a filmmaker, but don't know where to start? A local non-profit called Continuity can help. The St. Louis-based organization is launching its first Annual Media Training Program this August. The goal is increase the number of minorities in media production.

Participants will learn everything from how to produce a film from conception to completion. The 36-week course is free of charge and participants will be paid throughout the entire course. When they finish it, they will receive a paid internship. The deadline to apply to the program is MAY 30, 2017. Go to ContinuitySTL.com for more information, including an application.