Bare Essentials Sock & Underwear Drive at West County Center

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-May is Foster Care Awareness Month and West County Center has teamed with the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition to collect much needed ‘Bare Essentials,’ children`s new underwear and socks. Sean Phillips and Heather Roberts talk about the importance of this event.

When children are placed in emergency foster care, only arrive with the clothes on their backs. Many outlets provide donated clothing, but essentials such as socks and underwear are not immediately available.

From now through May 31, donations of new socks and underwear, from toddler to teen sizes, can be dropped off at customer service, level 1 near Nordstrom. They can also be dropped off at a Bare Essentials kiosk on the lower level.

West County Center shoppers can pick up new underwear and socks at Gap, GapKids, Gymboree, JCPenney, Justice, Macy`s and Nordstrom.

Bare Essentials Sock & Underwear Drive

West County Center

I-270 and Manchester Road

To learn more visit: ShopWestCountyCenter.com