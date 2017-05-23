Author shares ‘100 Things To Do In America Before You Die’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-The St. Louis Arch is known as our city’s landmark by people around the world. If you have never been to top, you should get moving.

Just in time for summer, a local author has come up with 100 Things To Do In America Before You Die.

Bill Clevlan tells us more!

Clevlan says the book is about experiences and not just destinations. For example, instead of just visiting Mount Rushmore, the book suggests that people eat Thomas Jefferson ice cream at Mount Rushmore. Everything mentioned in the book is affordable and accessible to the average American.

Nothing is V.IP. or outrageously expensive.

Clevlan wrote 100 Things To Do In America Before You Die after growing tired of seeing so many negative stories being written. It includes trivia questions on every page!

He is a local St. Louisan and has been heard on Frank Opinion`s afternoon show for the past 17-years.

Clevlan also does a daily travel segment on the show and viewers can follow him around the country on facebook.com/billontheroad.