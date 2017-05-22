Suspect flees from officer after fight turns into shooting in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VELDA CITY, MO (KPLR) - The search for a suspect has been called off after an officer involved shooting in north St. Louis County. Just after 11:00 a.m. Monday, a Velda City police officer responded to a house in the 2200 block of Lucas & Hunt Road for a domestic disturbance. He found that a fight was ongoing in the front yard. The officer saw that one man was hiding an item behind his leg and ordered the suspect to drop it.

The suspect raised his hand, revealing a firearm, and gunshots were exchanged between the man and the officer. The officer was struck on his police belt and the bullet grazed his upper leg.

The suspect, identified as Sam Thompson, 18, fled northeast on foot. He was tracked by police, including a canine officer, to a garbage container in the 6900 block of Normandale Drive. They say he shot himself in the head when they opened the lid. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The firearm was recovered.

The Velda City officer who was grazed by a bullet was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He has been with the Velda City Police Department for approximately four years and a law enforcement officer for 15 years.

The suspect was known to the police. They have encountered him in the past for mental health issues.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.