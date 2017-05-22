St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts participates in Annie Malone Annual May Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- There is a new sheriff in town and he waste no time in serving the community. St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts and the Sheriff Department participate in the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Annual May Day Parade for the fist time.

"We want the people of St. Louis to know we are the Sheriffs of the entire city... we want to serve the entire St. Louis community, we want to make a difference", said Sheriff Betts.

More than one hundred groups participated in this years 2017 parade. This year marked the 107th year for the Annual Annie Malone May Day Parade. For more information about Annie Malone Children and Family Center and their services visit AnnieMalone.com

KPLR 11 is your proud sponsor