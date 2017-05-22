× Shots fired at Chuck E. Cheese after birthday party

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KPLR) – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Cahokia man for allegedly firing a weapon in a Chuck E. Cheese parking lot following his son’s birthday.

According to the Fairview Heights Police Department, the incident occurred May 20 at 10:10 p.m. in the Crossroads Centre in the 10800 block of Lincoln Trail.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses reported the father of a boy celebrating his birthday got into an argument with another man who was a guest at the party. The suspect got a gun from his car and fired several shots as he sped away.

As officers continued their investigation, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jovan Chamberlain, returned to the parking lot. Chamberlain was arrested at the scene. Officers found a gun and marijuana in Chamberlain’s car.

Prosecutors charged Chamberlain with two counts aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was jailed on $25,000 bond.