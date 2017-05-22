Police investigating several weekend shootings across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)-Several shootings over the weekend sent people to hospitals and have police busy searching for suspects. FOX 2's Chris Regnier is live in Richmond Heights with a wrap of where those other incidents took place.

Potential shots were fired into the Andy’s Custard location on S. Hanley Road. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Windows, where orders would be placed, were shattered. There is a question as to whether it was bullet that struck them or some sort of pellet.

About the same time, a 22-year-old man was shot on Delor and Morganford in south St. Louis very close to the historic Bevo Mill. He was shot in the left leg. Authorities say the victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken from the scene and is listed in stable condition.

There were at least four other non-fatal shootings in the City of St. Louis Sunday, starting in the morning and continuing late into the night. Those follow at least three additional shootings in the city on Saturday, including an officer-involved -hooting and a five-year-old boy being shot in the chest.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the wounded child is in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of these cases.