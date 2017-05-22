You Paid For It – O’Fallon administrator consultant deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) – The City of O’Fallon Missouri has paid for a pricey send off for the three previous city administrators.

The last person to get a deal is O’Fallon City Manager Bonnie Therrien, who left the post with a $131,000 consultant contract. It's s a deal that lets her get paid for staying home

The mayor had been opposed to the deal, saying the city administrator was doing a great job and should have been able to stay. No one would confirm whether Bonnie Therrien resigned or was pressured to leave.

Therrien was the third consecutive city administrator to leave the job. Each got a severance deal or consultant gig to sweeten the pot on their way out the door.