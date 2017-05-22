National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency construction job expo in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A job fair is being held today at the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, NGA, site in north St. Louis for those interested in construction industry jobs. FOX 2's Chris Regnier joins us with the specifics.

Project Connect is teaming up with those in the construction industry to put on this event. The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 2233 Cass Avenue. It's of the site where the new Western Headquarters will be built.

The nearly 100 acres for the new headquarters is still being cleared and lots of demolition work is taking place.

Organizers of this event say lots of construction jobs are available all around the St. Louis area, including many opportunities for the NGA project.

In fact, the project alone is expected to create 1,350 construction jobs. Paul Smith from the Associated General Contractors of Missouri about today`s event.

Smith says roughly 36 different agencies will be present to meet with prospective employees. Besides the construction agencies, there will also be people here who can help those who might have some obstacles to deal with before they can get a job.