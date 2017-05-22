Manchester concert bombing shines light on local emergency preparedness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The tragic concert bombing in Manchester, England is causing shockwaves in St. Louis. Kevin Quinlivan, a local events promoter, said he worries daily about the possibility of a similar tragedy at a big event in the U.S.

“We do worry about that,” said Quinlivan. “You know there’s a lot of people and it would be real simple to do something stupid.”

Area first responders said the bombing is a sobering reminder of why they train for disaster. Kyle Gaines, the spokesman for the St. Charles County Ambulance District, said the district trains annually for a mass casualty event with every fire protection district in St. Charles County.

“We’ve got to take that opportunity every year to work collaboratively to train for those types of scenarios because those are the scenarios that are going to put your skills to the test,” Gaines said.

Each year the training focuses on a different type of scenario, but even if none of those scenarios ever happen, the training can still be put to good use during a major disaster.

“Because the core of what you’re doing with a mass casualty incident, there’s going to be common elements,” Gaines said.

For example: a triage center will likely be needed in any mass casualty scenario.

Gaines said his heart goes out to all the victims and their families.