Four killed in shootings across St. Louis city and county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - At least four people have died in separate shootings across St. Louis city and county in the last 12 hours. FOX 2's Katie Kormann is live at police headquarters in downtown St. Louis with the latest.

A man was found shot in a vehicle near Salena and Miami Street in south St. Louis around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was critical and unstable when he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An 18-year-old male was shot around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Shepley Drive. The victim was located in an apartment building with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

In St. Louis city, homicide detectives are investigating after a 31-year-old woman was shot three times in the back and abdomen around 6 p.m. on Virginia Avenue at Itaska. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Around 9 p.m., a 19-year-old woman arrived at the hospital after being shot in the 4200 block of Neosho near Gravois. She also died from her injuries.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims. There is no word on motives in either case.