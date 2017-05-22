Snakes showing up in unusual places after St. Louis floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, MO (KPLR) – Recent floods in the St. Louis area leaving behind more than damage and debris.Snakes are washing up in areas they usually don’t occupy.

A three-foot long copperhead snake found its way to Angie de Lane’s front porch Thursday evening. She was sitting outside on her porch swing at the time and decided to head inside because it was getting dark.

The snake bit de Lane on the inside of her left foot.

Angie called 911 and an ambulance took her to Jefferson Mercy Hospital in Festus, where she was given one unit anti-venom medicine. She learned there was another snake bite victim in the ER at the same time.

Along the way, de Lane posted pictures of her swollen left leg and foot on Facebook. She told family and friends that she would not have to have surgery and would be going home Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur said it has treated three snake bite victims in last two weeks. And Mercy Hospital in Festus has treated two snake bite victims in the last week.