RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO (KPLR)- Police are investigating after potential shots were fired into the Andy’s Custard location on S. Hanley Road. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Windows where orders would be placed were shattered. There is a question as to whether it was bullet that struck them or some sort of pellet. Richmond Heights and Brentwood, MO police were on the scene investigating.

Crime scene tape down, so a closer look at window that was hit @EatAndys Hanley location. Could be result of a pellet, not bullet @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/8ixxjX2EKe — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) May 22, 2017