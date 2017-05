Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Madeline Sheridan from Granite City High School is our Penn Station Athlete of the Year winning a $5,000 college scholarship from Penn Station East Coast Subs . Madeline is a 3-sport athlete and also has strong academic standing.

Madeline will attend nursing school at SLU in the fall!

Congratulations to all our monthly athletes!

To nominate a deserving senior student athlete for next years program go to www.psstlouis.com