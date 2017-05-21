Annie Malone May Day Parade fills St. Louis streets with music and fellowship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- Sunday marked the 107th year for the annual Annie Malone May Day Parade. The event is the only fundraiser for the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center.

“The parade was started as a way to actually celebrate the life and legacy of Annie Malone who so generously gave $10,000 129 years ago to start the organization,” said Annie Malone CEO Leslie Gill. “Today I’m so humbled and incredibly excited to continue the life and legacy of Annie Malone.”

One hundred forty groups participated in the 2017 parade. Several News 11 and FOX 2 on-air personalities participated in this year’s event.

Gill said money raised funds important educational and social services for at-risk families.

“We provide a myriad of services to families who are living in poverty and need critical services,” she said.

Diane Mandeley was one of the volunteers helping on Sunday. She said the parade is also a tremendous source of pride.

“We do it so we can be together, fellowship,” she said.

The annual parade is considered the longest running African-American parade in the country and the second largest.

38.626607 -90.191650