12-year old boy dies in Phelps County house fire

NEWBURG, MO (KPLR)- Authorities in Phelps County, Missouri are investigating the death of 12-year-old boy in a house fire. The fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in Newburg, MO. Deputies got to the scene and heard the boy was in the residence but were unable to enter due to the heavy smoke and fire. Fire crews had to battle the flames from the outside of the home.

Three other children and an adult were also in the building when the fire started but were able to escape. The children were taken to the hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. A Phelps County deputy was also taken to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.