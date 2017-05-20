The Pulse of St. Louis: Mental health and the St. Louis religious community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - In September 2015, worshipers at Oasis Tabernacle Church in East Selma, Alabama couldn't believe it when a man walked into the sanctuary and opened fire, wounding his ex- girlfriend, their infant son, and the pastor.

Churches across the country started talking about that situation, including those in the St. Louis area. Religious, community, and health care leaders banded together to combat the problem, starting a network called Bridges to Care and Recovery.

Known as Bridges, the goal is to train religious leaders to identify people who may enter their places of worship with behavioral and mental health issues. Religious leaders learn how to understand their issues and how to help them get help. It also educates them on how to ease concerns churchgoers may have so all can worship in peace.