× St. Louis police say 5 year old shot in chest

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Late Saturday night, St. Louis Metropolitan Police officials said they were investigating the shooting of a five year-old child in the chest.

Police say the child arrived at a St. Louis hospital with a gunshot wound, and that they were heading to the hospital to continue their investigation. The scene was believed to be in the area of Beacon and West Florissant in north St. Louis.

This would mark the third incident in the last week involving the shooting of a child under the age of 13 in the city.