Police shoot suspect who attempted to strike officers with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A man was shot by police in south St. Louis Saturday after he attempted to strike an officer with his car. According to St. Louis Police, officers on patrol saw a red Chevy Blazer they recognized as a vehicle that had fled from police on two separate occasions this week. It was spotted in a parking lot in the 4200 block of S. Broadway in south St. Louis. They got out of their car to approach the Blazer and that’s when the suspect drove forward, nearly striking one of the officers.

Fearing for his safety, one of the officers fired shots, striking the suspect driver. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. He is identified only as a white male.

No officers were injured.

The officer who fired the shots is a three and a half year veteran of the department. Per department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave.

His partner has been with St. Louis police for eight and a half years. The Force Investigative Unit is investigating.

The suspect vehicle had fled from police on both Thursday and Friday. The vehicle was wanted for felony fleeing from police.