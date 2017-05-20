Fire heavily damages Frontenac home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRONTENAC, MO (KPLR)- A fire caused significant damage to a Frontenac, MO home Saturday morning. Around 10:50am, fire crews received a call for a house of fire on Countryside Lane. When they arrived, flames were visible.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Crews from Frontenac Fire, West County EMS & Fire, Rock Hill Fire, Kirkwood, Creve Coeur, Ladue & Glendale were all involved in the response. They had to battle the fire mostly from outside of the home after the the structure was compromised.

The fire caused extensive damage throughout the home. No other homes were damaged.