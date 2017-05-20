Power back on for most Ameren MO customers after powerful storms

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- Ameren Missouri reports progress in restoring electrical service to customers affected by Friday morning’s severe storms. Power has been restored to more than 57,000 customers since the storm hit. About 7,000 customers are still in the dark.

We expect to have most customers restored this evening. More than 650 crew members from MO, IL and TN continue working to restore power. pic.twitter.com/bLqk2ekWJM — Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) May 20, 2017

Nearly 1,500 Ameren Missouri personnel are working on storm repairs and tree and limb removal efforts. This includes 650 linemen from Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee.

Ameren hopes to restore most customers by late Saturday. Work for any remaining customers will continue on Sunday.

At peak, more than 66,000 customers were without service, most in the St. Louis County area.

Latest outage information: https://outagemap.ameren.com/