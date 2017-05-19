Storms leave thousands without power across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- More than 60,000 customers were without power after powerful thunderstorms moved across the St. Louis area early Friday packing wind gust of 60mph or higher.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a power surge briefly affected passenger screening at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Eastbound Manchester Road at Clarkson will remain closed due to snapped power lines. Ladue Road is also closed between Route 141 and Pebble Acres and Clayton and Plaza Frontenac.

A spokeswoman for Ameren told the Post Dispatch, 68,000 electric customers statewide were in the dark, and 59,000 of those were in the St. Louis metro area. The hardest-hit areas were in Berkeley and Maryland Heights.

Due to the outages, some Parkway School District schools will dismiss early. Adventure Club sessions will also be closed after school at these schools. Parkway staff will remain at school until all students have left on a bus or been picked up by a parent or guardian.

Ladue School District also called off classes and was forced to cancel final exams.

Crews are working to restore power but it isn't clear how long that will take. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

School closings:

Faith Academy in Earth City

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Normandy Schools Collaborative

Whitfield School

Hazelwood West Middle School

Hazelwood West Early Childhood

Garrett Elementary School

Jury Elementary School

For additional information visit Ameren.com or download the app to receive the latest outage numbers.