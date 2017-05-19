St. Louis organization builds schools to educate impoverished children in Pakistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - It’s known as the “St. Louis, Missouri” campus. But what most people don’t know is that the campus is located in another country, more than 7,000 miles away.

A local organization is building schools to educate some of the most impoverished children living in Pakistan.

The Citizens Foundation is focused on educating children in Pakistan’s poorest urban slums and rural communities. The TCF’s St. Louis chapter has raised funds to build two schools: The St. Louis, Missouri campus, and the Gateaway Arch campus.

“This is totally changing their lives. Many of them have parents who can’t read or write. So this is the first time children are going to school,” Amal Mansuri, president of the local chapter, said.

Mansuri was born in the United States and spent part of her childhood living in Pakistan.

The school makes a concerted effort to educate girls. More than half of all girls have never attended school, and one in three has not completed their primary education.

The TCF currently runs 1,440 schools in Pakistan, educating 204,000 students.

The St. Louis Chapter held an event Friday evening to mark the organization’s achievements and to help raise awareness and funds.

“The St. Louis community has worked really hard. They’ve built a couple schools with us, and they’re supporting the schools,” TCF President and CEO Syed Ahmad said.