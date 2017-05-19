Special Missouri license plates support pet spay and neuter programs

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- If you are a pet lover in Missouri, then you can show your support for animals via your license plate. “I’m Pet Friendly” license plates allow drivers to create their own special message with a personalized plate. Proceeds from the sales help end pet overpopulation by raising money for spay and neuter programs across Missouri.
At least $20 of every $25 paid for the pet license plates goes to low cost spay and neuter programs.
The Missouri State Humane Association administers the pet license plate program.
For more information, visit www.mostatehumane.org/