Several businesses, neighborhoods still without power after Friday morning outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KPLR) - Storms knocked out power for thousands across the St. Louis area Friday morning and the effect was felt not just by homeowners.

"We have about 1,500 fish here," said John LeFort, owner of Pet Supplies Plus in Warson Woods.

"It's really important to keep the oxygen in the water because what happens to them is that they start to rise to the top and eventually they will die."

LeFort had one generator running outside of his store and said he thought about getting another one to keep some of the frozen food fresh, but decided he would need to throw all of it out.

Diane Lipson, who lives in Wildwood Acres, had her power outage supplies ready to go. Early Friday morning, storms knocked out power to her home and several others in the neighborhood.

"Well, I thought I better get all the candles out of the drawers and matches and the flashlights," she explained.

Lipson said that dealing with the inconvenience is not as bad compared to some other times where the experience was far more unbearable.

"Several years ago, we were without power for about four days, and we piled the dogs in the car just for air conditioning, and that was rough because it was very hot," she said.

And just across the street from Lipson, Ron Edwards said that he and the family were planning to eat out that night since everything in his fridge was spoiled

"Life without electricity is something we experience in the spring and the summer in this community and none of us ever thinks to go and buy that generator we should've bought a long time ago," he said chuckling.

Meanwhile, customers who were looking to get a bite to eat were turning their cars around disappointed as several restaurants in Maryland Heights effected by the outage, were forced to post 'closed for business' signs.

Ameren Missouri crews continued to work around the clock trying to restore power.

Many crews were expected to continue the work well into Saturday morning.