Serial offender gets out of jail again after latest arrest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – A young man who police say has been terrorizing the St. Louis area has been released from jail yet again, even though he’s just been charged with another crime.

The new developments have police shaking their heads.

Savon Durphey, 23, is a suspect in multiple police pursuits, as well as drug and weapons cases. He's recently been charged with assault, but once again he's been allowed to go free.

Durphey was known to police before a pursuit in St. Ann in August. It reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, with Durphey in a stolen pickup truck, police said.

Durphey hasn’t had a driver’s license since 2013. Police couldn’t show he actually stole the truck, so he was released and faced only municipal traffic offenses.

About two months later, police sought drug charges against him. St. Louis County prosecutors are still awaiting lab results before pressing charges. It’s been a seven month wait, so far.

In November, St. Louis police caught Durphey allegedly driving a car downtown that had just been carjacked. He was charged with felony vehicle tampering and freed after posting a $500 bond – just 10 percent of his $5,000 bond.

Last month, federal agents served a search warrant at Durphey’s apartment in north St. Louis County looking for drugs and weapons. Court records are sealed in that case. There’s been no indictment in that case as of yet.

In March, after a double murder in Ferguson, Durphey allegedly fled Major Case Squad detectives, crashing his car in an alley in Hillsdale. He was not the murder suspect, but police found what appeared to be heroin and weapons in the car.

Again, prosecutors have said they’re awaiting lab results before pressing charges. And once again, Durphey was released. He even got the vehicle back.

Monday night, Durphey was accused of leading police on another pursuit in that same car. After police pulled off, Durphey caused a four-car crash, leaving a woman hospitalized and on life-support, police said.

Durphey was charged with resisting/fleeing, but was released after posting $1,000, 10 percent of the $10,000 bond set by St. Louis County Circuit Judge Robert Heggie.

Prosecutors just added another charge of felony assault. Police wanted to arrest Durphey again, but his bond was not been increased, so again he went free.

Judge Hegge and prosecutor Bob McCulloch have not responded to Fox 2 interview requests.

Durphey is due in St. Louis County Court on Monday. He also has court dates in the St. Louis City and St. Ann cases next month.