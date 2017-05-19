Search for suspects in armed robbery at The Meadows shopping center

LAKE ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- Lake St. Louis police are hoping you can help them identify suspects in a strong armed robbery at the Victoria’s Secret store in The Meadows shopping center. The robbery happened on April 26, 2017 at approximately 1:38 pm.

These suspects may have committed the same type of crime at other St. Louis Metro area shopping areas.

If you can identify these suspects, the vehicle they were driving, or if you have information regarding their whereabouts, call the Lake St. Louis Detective Bureau at (636)625-8018 or the Lake St. Louis Tip Line at (636)625-7995.