Ribbon cutting marks official Kiener Plaza reopening

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A popular downtown St. Louis gathering spot is back after more than a year of renovation. Kiener Plaza was reopened Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by the Mayor Lyda Krewson and members of the CityArchRiver Project and Great Rivers Greenway.

Kiener Plaza has undergone a significant transformation. Gone is the sunken amphitheater. It has been brought up to grade. Now the park features an extensive playground, a large event lawn for concerts and movies near the Old Courthouse, a splash pad area for kids and kids at heart, and a parking area for bicycles. The iconic Runner Statue is still in the center of Kiener Plaza with a new fountain complete with LED lighting.

The work on Kiener Plaza cost about $24 million and is part of the overall CityArchRiver project that has been ongoing for the last five years.

More reopening fun will be held on Saturday, May 20, at the Kiener Plaza Opening Celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music all day, kids’ activities, and appearances by Fredbird and Team Fredbird leading up to the evening Cardinals game.